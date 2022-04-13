Editor,
Being charged does not mean a person is guilty, and former Chancellor Ron Galatolo deserves his day in court. The April 8, 2022, story “Former chancellor charged” is the culmination of an investigation that began in April 2019. At the time, I was discharged from my role as a senior administrator at the San Mateo County Community College District for telling truth to power. While I was not directly involved in the situation with Mr. Galatolo, it was my belief that the culture created by leadership at the colleges was one that lacked integrity. In my role, I brought attention to the powers that be “incongruities” and “peculiarities” with data and findings used in official reports. Some of these might have been errors and oversights due to carelessness; others were potentially intentional misrepresentations. Preserving the cultural narrative and stories of success took precedence over truth. Needless to say, my role as a gadfly was not tolerated and I was shown the door. That was a transition in my career that allowed me to maintain my dignity and self-worth.
I do not know whether Mr. Galatolo is guilty or not. That is not for me to judge. I am glad that the behavior of administrators at the district will finally see the light of day and that the public will get a better sense of how their tax dollars at the district were spent.
Michael B. Reiner
Boynton Beach
