Editor,
Fries or fruit? Pizza or veggies? For the Trump administration, the choice is the least healthful. By allowing school lunch programs to offer more fatty, salty and low-fiber foods, there will be more obese and diabetic kids. For many students, school lunches are the most nutritious meal of their day. But Trump, who looks like he could benefit from better diet and some exercise, doesn’t seem to care about public health. After all, he tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act with nothing to replace it — another broken promise, like Mexico paying for the wall.
Bill Collins
Pacifica
(1) comment
That is why it is important for the parents to make the lunch. You can't blame the system if you make your childs lunch yourself. Part of the responsibility of having children is taking care of them. Some people should try that method before criticizing something that should not be the schools responsibility. It is called personal responsibility for your child.
