Editor,
It is sad to me that Caltrain spent so much time holding meetings and soliciting input on electric trains, and then ignored what the vast majority of bicyclists said: we want more bike capacity and, most importantly, the ability to sit with our bikes. It really doesn’t seem like Caltrain cares about riders who bring bikes on the train.
Bike thefts are common on Caltrain, and we need to be able to sit where we can watch our bikes. I am incredibly disappointed that Caltrain chose a car design that does not include adequate seating within view of bikes.
Telling us that security will “explore possible improvements” is hardly reassuring. Surely Caltrain would be able to give us details of what these improvements would entail if there was actually any kind of concrete plan. Why haven’t the details already been determined in the years of meetings that Caltrain has been holding?
Seven seats per bike car is far fewer seats than there are in each bike car that is currently in use, and this will greatly increase the risk of bike theft. Does Caltrain have plans to allow bikers to lock bikes on the new cars?
I strongly urge Caltrain to reconsider this new design and use a design that provides at least a 1:1 bike to seat ratio in bike cars.
Jesse Miller
San Francisco
