As usual, it’s hard to know where to start with a Grocott column when calling out the baloney (“Gas, inflation and swinging” in the April 12 edition of the Daily Journal). So, I’ll start with the main point. As the Republicans like to say, “Do some research.” So I did (Even though I already knew the answer).
Most economic experts are saying that Biden has nothing, that's nada, squat, zero, zip to do with current gas prices. The pandemic lowered oil production and just plain greed have everything to do with current prices. The stoppage of the Keystone pipeline also has no effect. Right now, Biden is taking steps to lower gas prices. I know this will fall on deaf ears because it’s just not what Trumpsters want to hear. “Let’s go Donald!” Gee, that was easy. No wonder they do it. Class with a capital “K.”
And yes, there is always a big economic change between a Republican and Democratic president. I got to watch this in person. After every Republican president left us in the red, a Democratic president came in and turned it around. Especially noted from Bush to Clinton, then Bush to Obama. Both times the Democrat put us back in the black. “Do some research!” I wonder what the right is going to have to say if gas prices go back down — which they will.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
