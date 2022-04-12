For some time now, the Daily Journal has been running a poll on the governor’s proposal to send everyone a check for $400 to help offset the high price of gas. Last I checked, about 70% of respondents are favoring the idea for one reason or another, leaving just 30% who are not in favor, either because they don’t like it at all, or they’d rather see the money go toward mass transit. You can include me in the 70% category, although honestly, with the price of gas where it is, $400 doesn’t go very far.
Before this current administration got into the White House, I could fill my truck’s gas tank for just about $45. That’s from almost empty to completely full. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I traveled to Emigrant Gap to visit our son, Patrick. Having allowed the truck to run down to about an eighth of a tank, I bought the cheapest gas I could find when we stopped in Old Cordelia, just before Fairfield. To fill my truck cost just shy of $90. So, if Gov. Newsom wants to send me a check for $400, I won’t turn him down, but again, it isn’t much help.
The way I figure it, $400 would offset the cost of filling my truck’s gas tank eight or nine times. After that, I’m left on my own to pay the “Let’s go Brandon” price for gas. How long into the future will that be? No one really knows but, obviously, it’ll be longer than the time it takes for me to use eight or nine tanks of gas.
What would be the best kind of help from the government? How about returning to the policies of the Trump administration when the United States was energy independent and exporting oil? Instead, we suffer the policies of the current administration and are again importing oil, making us dependent on other nations to meet our energy needs.
If anyone thinks it is only gas prices being affected by the policies of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party, think again. Recently I paid for 150 gallons of propane. The bill was $677.98. Curious, I pulled out my bill from a year ago. The quantity of propane was the same and cost $539.67. Do the math. That’s an increase of nearly 26%.
The other day I saw an article reporting on the current rate of inflation, at least the way the government figures it. I was shocked by the number, not because of how high it was, (and it certainly was high), but because of how low a number was being reported. According to the government, the current rate of inflation is 7.4%.
What are they smoking? It must be something really strong and mind-bending because it appears they can only think to include things that matter the least to the average American. From what I’ve shared above, one can see the cost of driving a vehicle and heating a home has gone up significantly. The percentages are in the double digits. Add to those the cost of food and anything else arriving on store shelves via tractor-trailer rigs and I am pretty sure the average family budget has taken a significant hit from “real” inflation.
Allow me to offer one more example, just in case my point is still unclear. My wife and I were considering a trip to see our other son, Daniel, the one who joined the Marines. He’s currently stationed in Florida. Originally, I had considered driving, since Viv has seen very little of her adopted country. But our experience going to Emigrant Gap quickly dashed that idea.
Looking for an affordable alternative, I looked into flying. Normally, Southwest could be counted on to get a traveler from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ at a very reasonable rate. Not anymore. The cost of fueling planes has gone up hugely like everything else and with the increased operation costs have come increased fares.
Perhaps you are too young to remember a time when things were similarly bad in America. I am not. I can remember life under our 39th president, Jimmy Carter, also a Democrat. Thankfully, he served only one term from 1977 to 1981. In the ’81 election, Americans saw fit to oust Carter and elect Ronald Reagan, a Republican. Reagan served two full terms. His eight years in office lifted the country out of financial misery and self-doubt, having positive effect far beyond his White House tenure.
There’s always a reason for why our country swings back and forth between the two parties. We have good reason to swing to the right in 2024. It’d be even better if we did it in 2022.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
