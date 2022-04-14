Editor,
Matt Grocott makes a point in his April 12 column “Gas, inflation and swinging” that we are facing serious inflation which is true, and, as is his wont, he blames the Democrats and implies that if Trump was still president, this would not happen. The problem with his argument is that the Biden administration (much to my liberal dismay and Matt’s claims) has not really changed the previous administration’s energy and tax policies. Fossil fuel extraction is still being approved and subsidized, taxes are still favoring the ultra-rich, and America is still exporting oil.
The present inflation is not a result of a change in policy, but a direct result of the previous two year’s disruptions of supply chains caused primarily by the pandemic. The cost of international shipping has doubled, and commodities and components not currently produced in the United States (such a computer chips — a shortage of which has limited new car construction worldwide — must still be imported from foreign sources. This is because neither the current or prior administration has been able to reinvigorate either the mining of essential resources, or manufacturing of finished products in the United States to the level needed.
Perhaps if the Republicans and Democrats could get over their mutual enmity, we could get something accomplished that benefits this country.
Continuing the blame game as Matt is doing, will not reduce inflation and improve the life of the typical American citizen. Only cooperation between the two parties can accomplish that goal.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.