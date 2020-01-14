Editor,
In his Jan. 10 San Mateo Daily Journal column, Jon Mays talked about supporting local businesses. He mentioned City Lights in San Francisco and B Street Books here in San Mateo but neglected to mention the other bookstore in San Mateo.
Located on the first floor at the main library on Third Avenue the Friends of the Library bookstore Is open during library hours and has been a city fixture for over 50 years. Run by volunteers and supported by public donations this truly wonderful store generates a lot of funds to help develop the library’s collections.
We sell all categories books, DVDs and other media and even handmade greeting cards created using pictures and end pages from damaged discarded books. Do stop by to browse and familiarize yourself with another local institution.
Brenda Litwin
San Mateo
