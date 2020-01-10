It was similar to a death of a close family friend, hearing the news of Talbot’s Toyland’s impending closure.
We were just there this holiday season, as we always are, trying to support this amazing store with aisles and aisles of wonder. Prices may have been a bit higher than elsewhere, but it was worth it for the experience with my daughter. I can’t tell you the hours I spent there while big decisions were made, some of the biggest decisions of a young girl’s life. Besides, we were supporting a local business, one that made this area unique and interesting.
When the bike store closed earlier this year, there was concern the toy store could be next but was assured it was there for the long haul and I made the hopeful decision to believe that. When my wife told me there was a for sale sign on the model train, it was another indication of something but, again, I chose not to believe. Until the news arrived that the end was near. And, with that, another chapter closes in downtown San Mateo. At one point I wrote in a column that we might as well shut down San Mateo if Talbot’s closes, but I don’t think that will happen. Some other newspaper editor may have said the same thing years ago when another beloved establishment closed down. Times change and things change with it. Everyone knows that retail is tough right now, and the cost of doing business is only getting higher. We may see more of the same and the landscape of our area is poised for another dramatic change. Will it be OK? I’m sure. Different, but OK. Better? That’s yet to be seen. But we will adapt.
After we reported the news that Talbot’s was closing, there was an outpouring from the community with memories and more about the beloved store and its positive impact on people’s lives. There was even an idea of a community effort to save it. The sentiment was good, but novices taking over for people with decades of experience who decided to call it quits was never going to work regardless of the effort. Perhaps people had Christmas movies on their mind.
So what is the best way to ensure local businesses you love stay in business? Go there. Spend your money. It does no good to engage in an effort after a closure is announced. I know it sounds basic, but sometimes people need a reminder. Time and time again, people tell me they love the Daily Journal and believe it’s critically important to the community. Some people also tell me I’m terrible and that the paper is terrible, but let’s not focus on that, shall we? Rather let’s focus on the people who believe local community journalism is an asset. How many have a subscription? Some, but not all.
Just this weekend, I took my daughter to City Lights bookstore in North Beach and dropped quite a bit of cash there. One reason is that dropping cash in bookstores is a habit of mine, and another is that it would really disappoint me to learn it was shutting down at some point. That would likely never happen considering the number of tourists inside, but you never know. But I’d hate to think my daughter will spend her childhood going to great places that eventually shut down because not enough people spent money there. And, by the way, if you haven’t gone to City Lights, you should. It’s fantastic. I would be remiss, however, if I didn’t mention our own B Street Books — if you can’t make it up to North Beach.
It’s that local touch that makes these places special. And once we lose that, we don’t get it back very easily. What is your favorite store or restaurant? If you go there regularly, tell others. If you haven’t been there for a while. Go there now. While the death of local businesses may seem to be inevitable, it doesn’t have to be this way. But we can’t do it alone. It takes a community.
Sharon Hipps reports one of the giant Sigikid bears that delighted children for years at Talbot’s has found a home at her husband Jeff’s business, Starting Line Up Baseball Training Facility on 25th Avenue. She said Jeff grew up going to the toy store and they have taken their three children there for year. She said Jeff really wanted a piece of Talbot’s to remain in San Mateo, so now Betty the bear is living at the facility. If you ever want to visit.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
