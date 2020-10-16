Editor,
I’m writing to support Amourence Lee for City Council. I’m a local small business owner (architect) and 20+ year resident of North Central.
After these two decades, my family is intimately familiar with many of the issues facing not only North Central but throughout San Mateo. Every one of “Amo’s” positions is genuine and supports improving our quality of life — whether it’s traffic, housing, or support for small businesses. She has great ideas for revitalizing downtown too.
After so many years of difficulty getting attention from our City Council to the problems faced by average citizens has led me to the conclusion that we need a humble servant of the community to represent us.
I support Amo because of her open and easily approachable nature. She will represent all the citizens of San Mateo. She listens carefully and she will advocate for everyone.
Mark Bartos
San Mateo
another resident of North Central coming out for "Amo". Does this appointed city council woman have any support outside of North Central? San Mateo is a big city, we need council members who care about the entire city as opposed to an us vs. them mentality that this author obviously feels as well. San Mateo has no room for a social justice warrior and racial equity pundit that has not done one thing to bring us together. In "my community", we want nothing more that to show Ms. Lee the door. San Mateo and it's citizens are tired of all the BLM nonsense and the divide these liberal, transplanted people want to bring to our city. Just look at her pedigree, that is all you need to know about Ms. Lee.
