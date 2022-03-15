Editor,
What a unique way Chowning Popper and Yedida Kanfor, the two card-carrying ACLU volunteers started out with in their guest perspective piece, “End ICE Transfers” in the March 2 Daily Journal.
Making a Disney movie comparison to an immigrant mother of triplets becoming separated from her husband while fleeing their home country and segueing that into ICE’s role in the arrest and deportation of thousands of people in the United States. Then tugging at the heartstrings of their readers by claiming it is being done without regard for “the trauma ... inflicted on families ... of those detained.”
I want an agency like ICE, whose mission is to protect us from cross-border crime and illegal immigration. Both writers want to blame ICE for incarcerating and deporting immigrants here illegally who have committed criminal activities in their own country and fled to the United States or who have committed crimes here.
I could go on about the gang activity that plagues our cities where murder, gang wars, illegal drug trafficking happen on a regular basis and without ICE it would be much worse. But instead I will ask Ms. Popper and Kanfor what they would say to the mother of her three young children and their chaperone abhorrently slain by their father in a Sacramento church recently. This after ICE requested they be notified after he overstayed his visa and in the country illegally and being arrested for resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and a DUI. Tragically, they were not notified due to the so called sanctuary law.
What would you say to this grieving mother, ladies?
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.