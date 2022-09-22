Editor,
As a 40+ year resident of San Carlos, I have passed Matt Grocott on the street dozens of times. My purposefully friendly “Hi Matt” was routinely met with silence and downcast eyes. He careened around town in his truck, making illegal turns and nearly running down a friend. So no, Matt wasn’t the welcoming happy-go-lucky Mayberry guy he purports to be. Now there is his mean-spirited damning of San Carlos as being a haven for criminals and his disgusting suggestion that the city culture was complicit in a recent violent crime. If Matt had an ounce of compassion, he would have used his column space to solicit donations to the San Carlos Community Fund in support of the children who were also victims of this horrific event. (cfsancarlos.org).
