Before addressing the main topic of today’s column, I’d like to offer an opinion regarding two propositions on this fall’s ballot: propositions 26 and 27. Obviously there is a lot of money coming from somewhere to support each. Every time I go to YouTube, I feel like I am inundated with their ads.
Both propositions deal with gambling. The main difference seems to be 26 simply expands lawful gambling while 27 offers voters a carrot: a portion of the gambling revenue to be used to address homelessness.
As I see it, Proposition 26 looks like it was put up as a “straw man” against 27. In other words, put up a hapless proposition voters will knock down in hopes they will vote “yes” on the one supposedly opposed. However, there isn’t any reason not to vote “no” on both.
Why “no” on both? Because gambling preys upon people with a vice for it and often they are those who have the least means to support the habit. Thus, it becomes a disproportionate tax on the poor.
Additionally, the state will likely do what they did with the lottery. We were told the lottery would help fund schools. What we were not told is the state would subtract a dollar from school funding for every dollar the lottery added. The real gamble, then, is whether the state will pull the same trick on us again. My bet is they will. Vote “no” on both.
Also all over the internet lately is the story about the beheading in San Carlos. It occurred only a block from where my family and I used to live on Walnut Street. I was shocked and saddened upon reading the story but not surprised.
When I moved to California shortly after college, I temporarily crashed at a friend’s apartment in Walnut Creek. Whenever I ventured out, I always found people to be a little less than friendly. When I’d pass by someone on the sidewalk, for example, they’d find a reason to look away and avoid saying “hello” or offer any kind of greeting. The same would happen on BART or wherever the train would go.
A few years later, I was living in San Bruno and some friends invited me for a Saturday bike ride. We met at State Route 92 and Cañada Road and rode south to Woodside, to the “Portola Valley Loop.” After the ride, I decided to explore before heading home and stumbled upon San Carlos. My first impression was a positive one. The downtown was quaint and folks were friendly. If nothing else, they’d give a little nod or a smile when I passed by. It reminded me of the town where I grew up in Ohio. Situated as it is, half-way between two major cities, San Carlos seemed to have a miracle existence.
Not many months later, I started looking for an apartment in San Carlos. The double bonus was, not only did I find a nice, one-bedroom apartment on Walnut Street, I also landed a good-paying job off Industrial Road. Unlike anywhere else I’d lived in California, San Carlos was feeling like home.
A day I will never forget is one Saturday morning shortly after my move. I was heading out for a bike ride when Charlie, a neighbor, interrupted my departure with a question: “Hey,” he called out, where you headed?” The retort that came to mind was, “What’s it to you old man?” Thankfully, I instead told him my planned route. As I rode away, it occurred to me how it was good Charlie knew where I was going and cared enough to ask.
Because of the way San Carlos grabbed my heart, when I ran for City Council, I was determined to protect its small town feel and charm. One of the main themes of my campaign became just that. In subsequent years, others would make the same pledge but, obviously, some were not as sincere and major development was allowed to change the look and feel of the once quaint city.
Today when I visit San Carlos, it isn’t the friendly place I remember. Recently, I was there and had a friendly chat with the branch manager where I used to bank. Out on the street, however, the friendliness was absent. It was like being in Walnut Creek all over again.
Perennially, the excuse for growth has been the so-called “housing crisis.” So it was in 1999 when I first ran for office and so it remains today. Oddly enough, the problem never gets solved. Meanwhile, what used to affectionately be called “the Mayberry of the Peninsula” is no more. And though the shocking news may not be directly related, it is why I am not surprised by it — only saddened.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
