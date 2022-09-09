A woman was murdered on a residential street in San Carlos Thursday morning by a man she knew with an edged weapon, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman had two children and was allegedly beheaded with a sword, according to KRON4. Spokesperson Lt. Eamonn Allen said the weapon used was an edged weapon based on the injuries but declined to give further specifics on what the weapon might be, citing the recent nature of the crime.
“We are not commenting on the specifics of her cause of death or injury she suffered,” Allen said at a Sept. 8 press conference.
The weapon has yet to be discovered, with Allen noting there was ample time for the man to conceal it. The murder occurred at around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Walnut Street, with deputies arriving on the scene minutes after people reported the killing. Allen said the crime occurred in the street near her apartment residence near several witnesses. According to Allen, the man was not at the crime scene when deputies arrived. Deputies instead found him within a couple of blocks on foot. He was taken into custody on murder charges.
The investigation is ongoing, with Sheriff’s Office personnel still at the scene throughout Thursday evening. The Sheriff’s Office will also search the woman’s house and the man’s house. Allen said when children do not have a parent nearby, they try to contact a relative, with the Sheriff’s Office currently making those efforts. The identity of the woman and man were not released to the public.
San Carlos resident Terry Adams, who lives near the crime scene, said she was shocked by the crime in the small suburban city. Adams said while she did not know the victim well, she had seen her in passing before, and her heart went out to the woman’s family and kids.
“I’ve never seen something like this happen anywhere, but particularly in San Carlos,” Adams said.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 333-8195.
