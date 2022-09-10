A man accused of murdering a woman near downtown San Carlos Sept. 8 has been identified as Jose Landaeta Solano, 33, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman has been identified as Karina Castro, 27, according to her father, Martin Castro. She leaves behind two young children.
“I can’t comprehend or process anything right now,” Castro said, describing the tragedy like something out of a movie. “Everything seems to be in a pause. I feel like I’m floating in space looking down on this whole thing.”
Castro was allegedly beheaded with a sword, according to a KRON4 report. However, Lt. Eamonn Allen of the Sheriff’s Office declined to give further details about the weapon and death until they corroborate witness stories. Allen said they found Landaeta’s vehicle overnight in the area and found the murder weapon inside it.
“We are not releasing the specifics about the type of weapon or the specific injuries and the manner of death,” Lt. Eamonn Allen said.
Castro did not find out about the murder until after 7 p.m. and first received word while shopping. He received a call from his mother around 6 p.m. to alert him she believed Karina was murdered based on news reports and to go to her apartment to confirm. When he arrived at her apartment complex at the intersection of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue, the fire department was hosing down the blood off her car next to the apartment and told him the news.
“That’s what I rolled up to see,” Castro said.
Castro confirmed the children were in the apartment during the murder but did not see it. Castro said he still hasn’t been allowed to communicate with his daughter’s children and is still in the dark about the custody process timeline and details moving forward. Castro said the Sheriff’s Office has also not told him much about the case, given it is still under investigation.
Castro said his daughter and Landaeta had been in a relationship. He implored anyone in a relationship that is violent or even questionable to walk away and get help. The Community Foundation of San Carlos, in partnership with the city of San Carlos, is accepting donations that it will hold in a trust for the future benefit of Karina Castro’s children, who are now without their primary caretaker. People can go to cfsancarlos.org/sept8-childrensfund to donate. One-hundred percent of the funds received will go for the benefit of the children, the organization said.
A vigil for family and friends had been set up near the apartment Friday to honor Castro, with friends, family and neighbors visiting. Nino Amarena, a neighbor who lives a few houses away from the apartment, came to the vigil with a bouquet of flowers. He did not know Castro but offered condolences to the family.
“It’s sad it had to happen. It’s sad that it had to happen to a mother with two kids,” Amarena said.
Amarena has lived in the neighborhood for 27 years, with the worst crime he has ever heard of being property crime. Murder in the quiet suburban city of 30,000 is rare. The last murder occurred in October 2015 when a 32-year-old man was stabbed in a San Carlos hotel room by his friend following a dispute. Other previous murders include a man accused of an October 2004 fatal stabbing of a fellow client at a San Carlos vocational center and a 2001 stabbing death at a San Carlos party.
San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell and the City Council released a statement expressing shock and gratitude for neighbors who called 911 and allowed police to quickly respond and take the suspect into custody.
“The City Council and its employees join our community in expressing our deepest condolences to the two young children who lost their mother in this horrific and senseless act of violence and to all the victims’ family, friends, and loved ones who suffer this loss as well,” the statement read.
If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24-hour crisis hotline at (800) 300-1080 or visit corasupport.org.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.