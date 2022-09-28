Editor,
I wholeheartedly agree to the statements Mike Aydelott made in his Sept. 22 letter. I too have encountered a silent and frowning Mr. Grocott in the neighborhood as well. It’s a shame when a simple friendly encounter or gesture from anyone goes unnoticed — perhaps more so from a community representative.
