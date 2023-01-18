After eight years leading Samaritan House, San Mateo County’s leading anti-poverty organization, I am retiring. Samaritan House is in good hands with our new CEO, Laura Bent, and the community is in good hands with Samaritan House.
Laura has been managing our programs behind the scenes since 2012, mostly as our chief operating officer. In the forefront of community efforts of all kinds, she has represented not just Samaritan House, but also San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, San Mateo County Core Services Agency Network, Continuum of Care, and many more. She is well known in the area for her responsiveness to everything from crises to planning. Our leaders keep her cellphone on speed dial.
From our founding by Dr. Cora Clemons to the “father of Samaritan House” John Kelly, through Kitty Lopez, and now my tenure, Samaritan House has counted on both strong leadership and the investment of many local residents. The organization remains a volunteer agency that is professionally managed, as shown by the many thousands of community members who have lent their hands and their hearts toward helping their neighbors. We have never lost our commitment to serve those most in need with care and dignity. It’s the people we are that make it possible to serve so well.
During the worst of the pandemic we had to constantly adapt and grow to meet immense demands for food and help with shelter — everything folks needed who suddenly found themselves with no income (or those who never had much to begin with.) The need continues to grow, now, with inflation pushing new records. And Laura was always there to keep the kitchen humming, the pantry moving tons of food, and the rent assistance flowing. Now, she will totally lead the effort.
I have always said that “Samaritan House is the great heart of a great community.” It’s the generosity of our community that makes it so. It’s the involvement of children in more than 70 schools through our WEE Care Program. The donors who send kids’ clothing and the volunteers who fill bags of them with diapers, school supplies and act as “personal shoppers” for grateful hard-pressed families. It’s the line of cars bringing in food along with our trucks from grocery stores all over, then bringing hot meals back out to seniors and homebound individuals with disabilities, to after-school programs and library feeding sites. It’s the doctors and dentists and nurses, who give their precious skills to care for people with no insurance and no way to pay. It’s the smiles in both directions from those who give and those who receive.
It’s knowing that we take care of our own here in San Mateo County in so many special ways.
I don’t leave the captain’s chair with a heavy heart. My heart is full of gratitude for the opportunity to have been an integral part of Samaritan House and to have added to its capacity.
Samaritan House is a community trust. It is truly of the community, by the community and for the community. In every way, I am confident that we will continue to be here where we’re needed and when we’re needed most, because I have full confidence in Laura Bent and her team to make it so.
And I believe in all of you who will stand up to help when it counts.
Bart Charlow is the retired CEO of Samaritan House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.