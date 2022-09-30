In the first Millbrae council election with new districts, former councilmember and mayor Wayne Lee is seeking a seat against Angelina Cahalan.
Both live in District 2, which includes territory on the east side of Millbrae, where previous representation has not been.
Cahalan is a newcomer to the political scene, but is well versed and knowledgeable in the city’s challenges. She also has an easy and likable presence. However, Lee talks like he never left the council and is up to speed on both ongoing and current issues.
One challenge for the city is its relationships with other agencies, especially when it comes to its multimodal transit center. Cahalan brings up an intriguing idea that a newcomer can provide a new perspective and a new relationship. Lee, however, says knowing the players well can only help. Both may be right in a way.
Both express interest in supporting merchants and growing the city’s revenue stream but Lee has experience in pushing for improvements downtown and for new development to bolster the budget while also making way for new housing and trying to retain local control.
Cahalan has a good base of knowledge but Lee is a natural for this position because of his expanded base of knowledge and depth of experience. He deserves your vote.
