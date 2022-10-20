Editor,
Some observers have described the campaign for Millbrae City Council District 2 as a choice between experience and a fresh perspective. Fortunately, voters have a candidate in Wayne Lee who exemplifies both qualities.
Editor,
Some observers have described the campaign for Millbrae City Council District 2 as a choice between experience and a fresh perspective. Fortunately, voters have a candidate in Wayne Lee who exemplifies both qualities.
During his previous service on the City Council, Wayne routinely brought new ideas to the table. As mayor, he formed a task force to address the city’s infrastructure needs. He started a subcommittee to find solutions to homelessness. He partnered with county leaders to bring free Wi-Fi to downtown. It would be hard to find a councilmember who has worked harder for all Millbrae neighborhoods than Wayne has.
But even if it were not for his previous experience in elected office, Wayne’s community service for the betterment of Millbrae easily makes him the best candidate in the race. He served as the Lions Club president and is regularly seen serving food at community events. He co-founded the Millbrae Education Foundation, which has since raised millions for our public schools. He has worked with One Vet to link low-income veterans to affordable housing that will soon open in Millbrae. His energy and commitment are boundless.
I’m pleased that the Daily Journal agrees with Congresswoman Speier, Sen. Becker, Assemblymember Mullin, and many other community leaders that Wayne Lee is the best candidate for City Council. Between his proven experience, collaborative nature and eagerness to try new ideas, he is best positioned to continue delivering results to Millbrae. Please join us in supporting him this fall.
Reuben Holober
Millbrae
The letter writer is a member of the Millbrae City Council.
