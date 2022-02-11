One of the most infuriating things I’ve ever heard about San Mateo County was that we have one of the highest disproportionate arrest rates of Black and people of color in the country. Another infuriating fact is that until the end of last year, the county Sheriff’s Office was the only Bay Area police department to collaborate with ICE. To add insult to injury, the county Sheriff’s Office is almost completely without an authority to hold them accountable.
But, Assembly Bill 1185 was signed into law in August of 2020 that grants power to the Board of Supervisors or the voters to create an oversight board and Inspector General’s office and provides it with subpoena power. After the deaths of local people of color, like Chinedu Okobi and Yanira Serrano-Garcia, why has the Board of Supervisors not used its authority to provide oversight to the Sheriff’s Office? It has the power to make sure that all residents of San Mateo County, no matter the color of their skin, get the same protection and service from our sheriff.
Like any power, it requires checks and balances to keep that power from being abused. We should all welcome a healthy system of checks and balances that holds power accountable. The Sheriff’s Office’s lack of oversight is problematic and unjust, and frankly, is just bad governing. Luckily, there is a group called Fixin’ San Mateo founded as a direct result of a lack of accountability after egregious actions from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
“You’re nine times more likely to get arrested if you’re a Black person versus white and two times if you’re Hispanic. Once they’re in the system, they’re trapped forever. It all starts with one deputy sheriff stopping them for no reason,” Jim Lawrence, chair of this new nonprofit, said, referring to the people who have been affected by unjust policing. This has clearly resonated with the people of San Mateo County. Already, Fixin’ San Mateo has dozens of volunteers, hundreds of people subscribed to its list, a Board of Directors, and an executive director, Nancy Goodban.
Fixin’ San Mateo has also garnered support from a broad coalition of groups across the county: Belmont Neighbors Against Racism, Redwood City for Equity, Raging Grannies, Center for Common Ground, SF Peninsula People Power (an offshoot of the ACLU), Democracy for America, Law Enforcement Accountability Group, Unitarian Universal Church of Redwood City, Sisters of Mercy and many other top-level elected officials like state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, and Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco. Another interesting fact is that they’ve begun engaging with both sides of the aisle and major labor organizations. The reality is that oversight is an American value, no matter what side of the political spectrum we’re on. Fixin’ San Mateo is providing a common-sense approach to better and just policing.
When asked about endorsing candidates running for office, Goodban shared, “we decided as a board not to enter into endorsements. We want to sit down with whoever is elected sheriff in November and work with them. We know that the sheriff said to the Daily Journal that he’s open to oversight. Christina Corpus, who’s also running for sheriff, even put it on her platform.”
According to the law, we have two options to bring accountability to policing in San Mateo County: We can either push the Board of Supervisors to do this now or the residents will have to wait until 2024 when this issue can be put on the ballot. The latter is costly. “To be on the ballot in 2024, we’ll need to collect around 43,000 votes and anywhere between $250,000 and $1 million if it goes on the ballot. Or, we could just get three votes on the Board of Supervisors,” Goodban said.
Goodban and Lawrence both are calling for more public support and engagement on this issue. Call or write to your supervisor. If you’d like to learn more, donate or stay informed, please go to fixinsmc.com. San Mateo County is an amazing place, but we still have work to do. Let’s get it done.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident, and community organizer. He is a co-founder of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition and a Director of the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District Board.
