Editor,
In his latest denouncement of the establishment, columnist Rudy Espinoza Murray takes to task the Sheriff’s Office and asks us to support a group called Fixin’ San Mateo to bring accountability for the supposed egregious actions of the office (“We need a little fixin’” in the Friday, Feb. 11, edition of the Daily Journal).
Given today’s climate most would agree that an independent, knowledgeable, unbiased oversight committee that is able to garner respect from all parties is a reasonable idea. But that’s the rub. This is not an unbiased group. They come with a preconceived agenda based on spurious “facts.” They assume since more people of color are arrested than are white people that the Sheriff’s Office must be racially biased. They ignore the possibility that they are committing more crimes. The real question, which they do not address, is whether the deputies treat people of color differently than whites for the same criminal activity. I also used the word knowledgeable.
Imagine how you would feel if you worked in a highly specialized field and you had an oversight committee composed of people who had no real understanding of your job and were biased against you. Nancy Goodban, the executive director of Fixin’ states they will not endorse a candidate but it is my understanding she is publicly listed as a donor to Christina Corpus. Fixin’ is just a thinly veiled attempt to discredit and unseat the sheriff. An unbiased oversight committee may be a reasonable idea but Fixin’ is not the answer.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.