Along California’s coast, just west of Santa Barbara, lies a beautiful spread of acreage that has been used for ranching since the days of the Spanish land grants. In 1794, Rancho Nuestra Señora del Refugio began its operation by the family of Jose Francisco Ortega. Not long after the Civil War, it was purchased by a second ranching family.
William Welles Hollister first came to California when he moved from Hanover, Ohio in 1852. When I write “moved,” do not imagine a man packing a U-Haul truck and driving across the country. Do not even imagine a man of his day packing his wagon, hitching up a team of mules and trekking across the plains. If Hollister drove anything, it was 300 head of cattle which he planned to sell for beef to the Gold Rush miners. Upon arrival, he did exactly that and then returned to Ohio for a second trip.
Hollister’s second trip was even more enterprising than the first. He took with him his brother Joseph, his sister Lucy, and an additional 50 men and three women. Leaving in 1854, they drove more than 10,000 sheep across the country. They turned south at the Great Salt Lake to avoid the Sierra snowpack and finally arrived on the coast of California near Santa Barbara. Only 1,000 sheep survived but despite their losses, they gained tremendously. While they traveled, wool prices had sky-rocketed because of the Civil War.
Eventually, Hollister’s sheep business led to a partnership with two of his brothers and the purchase of a large tract of land which included today’s Hollister Ranch. No longer does the Hollister family own the ranch but, after being considered for division and development into smaller tracts in the 1970s, all of its 14,400 acres remain intact, owned and operated by the Hollister Ranch Owners’ Association, or HROA.
A local story of possible folklore concerning the ranch dates back to World War II. It is well documented that naval attacks were perpetuated by Japanese submarines on the West Coast of the United States but what is not verified is what happened one day while John James Hollister Jr. was working his ranch. A Japanese submarine suddenly appeared and discharged a number of men. On shore, they met up with Mr. Hollister, gun in hand and ready to fire. After a stare down, the Japanese retreated and left. The story is only alleged but what is not alleged is the modern day attack on the ranch, not by a foreign power but by the state of California.
As early as the 1950s, the Hollister family endeavored to give limited access by the public to some of the most beautiful fields, valleys, mountains and beaches along the California coast. Initially access was granted to the Sportsman Hunting Club. Later split into smaller clubs, access was further given to the Santa Barbara Surf Club. The surfers gave names to many of their favorite spots, including Razor Blades, Drake’s, Little Drake’s and Utah to name a few.
As most residents of California know, state law allows public access to all coastal land below the mean high tide line. Surfers, divers, hikers and fisherman take advantage of this law every day. It is no different at Hollister Ranch. Access may be gained from Gaviota State Park to the east, Jalama County Park to the west, or by water.
Congruent with the Hollister family’s past willingness to allow limited entry to the property by the public, when state officials first approached the HROA with a proposal to develop even greater access, the association was not opposed and cooperated with the state. A law encouraging state officials to work with the ranch on an access plan was written. However, an attack came in the final days of the 2019 legislative session. Without hearings or debate, Assembly Bill 1680 was altered, giving the state authorization to enter the ranch at will. Further, it gave the state the power to heavily fine and punish any action deemed a hindrance to their mission of imposing an access plan upon the HROA.
Understandably, the HROA fears the state’s intent. They have filed a lawsuit: Hollister Ranch Owners’ Association v. Xavier Becerra. They are being represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation.
Reading this far, you may be asking why this is important? What’s at stake? A number of our rights are at stake! One is the right to be secure in one’s own property, to not have it entered by the government without consent or warrant. Another is not having excessive fines imposed. A third is to not having property taken without just compensation.
In my previous column, “Sacramento Uber Alles,” I promised many more examples of “Sacramento over everything.” AB 1680 is one such example.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.