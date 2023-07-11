Craig Wiesner

Ella asked her husband, an engineer, to help her better track the performance of particular stocks and indices so that she could invest the money she scrimped and saved each month. Thomas Kikuchi obliged. Using 1970s computer tools he gave her, she became quite the whiz at predicting and profiting from the stock market. A few days each week, she would head over to the local investment office, dressed in business attire, carrying a nifty briefcase, to execute her trades. One evening, when Thomas came home from work, he found her despondent, asking now if he could help her find a way to do her trading without going into that office. A group of white men had mocked her that day, humiliating her for being an Asian woman in a man’s world.

He was no stranger to humiliation. WWII Executive Order 9022 put him and his family in an Idaho concentration camp, with him doing forced labor in strawberry fields. Ella, born in Hawaii, had not suffered that fate, islands so full of Japanese people that it would have been impossible to intern them. Her parents ran a popular restaurant next to an Oahu train station where U.S. troops gathered before being sent across the ocean to fight. I like to imagine that my Marine cousin Artie Popkin might have had his last good meal there before being KIA at the age of 19. 

Mike Caggiano
Mike Caggiano

Kudos for another super thoughtful column Craig. It touched so many bases. Hawaii has a special place in my heart as well. Aloha

Barb Valley
Barb Valley

Once again your column fills my heart with hope. I am sorry for the loss of Ella. May her memory be a blessing.

