Susan Healy McMaster passed away on November 12, 2022, at her home in Napa, surrounded by her family.

Susan was born in Great Falls, Montana and raised in Hillsborough, California. She was the third of nine children and the oldest daughter born to Francis and Grace Healy. She is survived by her loving husband and long-time companion, Tom McMaster, her beloved son Scott McMaster (daughter-in-law Melissa Stroud), her six surviving brothers (Francis, Peter, Michael, Brian, Timothy and William), her sister Kathlin (Kathy) Carpenter and their families.

