Susan Healy McMaster passed away on November 12, 2022, at her home in Napa, surrounded by her family.
Susan was born in Great Falls, Montana and raised in Hillsborough, California. She was the third of nine children and the oldest daughter born to Francis and Grace Healy. She is survived by her loving husband and long-time companion, Tom McMaster, her beloved son Scott McMaster (daughter-in-law Melissa Stroud), her six surviving brothers (Francis, Peter, Michael, Brian, Timothy and William), her sister Kathlin (Kathy) Carpenter and their families.
Susan attended Notre Dame High School in Belmont and the University of California, Davis. She then worked for many years in the airline industry, which gave her the chance to travel the world. She loved to explore new cultures, create new experiences, enjoy the beauty of remote locations around the world, and develop lifelong memories and special friendships with her travel companions. Yet none of these exotic locations surpassed the allure of her most treasured spots: her family home of her youth, her favorite vacation destinations of Laguna Beach and Maui, and the warm comfort of her home in the Napa Valley.
Sue was an excellent athlete and especially loved swimming (often in the open ocean) and snow skiing. She was also regularly recognized by high school and college academic advisors as uniquely talented, with a powerful innate intellect. However, as always, Susan unabashedly and with great conviction chose a different path for her prolific life-long learning beyond the classroom. Her travels and her voracious reading (regularly consuming multiple books a week) on diverse and eclectic subjects, made Susan uniquely well educated, well informed, and with strong opinions borne out of this learning. One would only debate with Susan on any topic at great peril to one’s ego – she was a fierce, able and unforgiving debater – her agile mind and highly competitive spirit always in evidence.
Susan was fully devoted to her family and, particularly so, to her son, Scott. She was an ever-present witness and guide, along with her husband Tom, throughout Scott’s youth and journey to adulthood. From Scott’s academic and athletic pursuits, to his lively social calendar, Susan enthusiastically supported her son. She was overjoyed to welcome Scott’s wife, Melissa, into the family.
Susan gracefully, willingly, and skillfully supported any family member in need. Many of her nieces and nephews looked to her as an empathetic, non-judgmental ear to help address any variety of their growing pains with an acute understanding of the best path forward for them.
She had a special place in her heart for her two youngest siblings, her sister Kathy, and brother Jeff (deceased). Susan also dedicated countless selfless months to the care of her parents until they passed away, well into there 90’s. Nothing was ever asked by Susan in return, but the family was very grateful for this commitment.
Susan’s extended family witnessed her face her untimely death as she had lived her life – proudly, fearlessly and with every effort to avoid any imposition on anyone. We will all miss the bright light in her eyes.
Services have been held. Donations may be made to the Jeff Healy Memorial Scholarship Fund at Serra High School or a charity of your choice.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.