Born in Roseburg, Oregon on July 14, 1935 and passed away at home in San Carlos, California on December 24, 2022, at age 87. Preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Anderson and brother Rodger Anderson. Survived by his daughters, Ruth and Sharon, brother Gene Anderson, and many beloved family members and friends. Proud educator and physics teacher of 35 years at the College of San Mateo. Enthusiastic tennis player, avid hiker of parks and open spaces, tireless helper to those in need and kind friend to all. Member of Menlo Church for more than 40 years, Cheerfully endured a devastating spinal cord injury in 2016, making the best of it until the very end. Lifelong motto: “Every person is worth understanding”. World’s greatest dad.

 

