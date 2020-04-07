Pauline Glenn Photo

Pauline Emily Glenn was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Paul and Pauline (Istvan) Sedlak. She married her high school sweetheart, William “Pete” Glenn, in 1964. She moved with her husband to Downey, California, where she lived for 50 years. She lived in Foster City for the last 5 years of her life. Pauline died peacefully in her home. She is survived by her 3 children, Bill, Paul, and Patti, 6 of her 7 grandchildren, and her great grandchild. She was loved dearly.

