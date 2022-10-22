Patti was born in San Francisco on October 24, 1951 to Mario and Be Giacosa, the hardworking owners of The Lighthouse in San Carlos. She was married to Bob Ivelich for over thirty years before his untimely passing in 2011. Patti volunteered in various ways at Arundel Elementary School for the better part of 32 years. She was loved by so many children and staff alike who fondly referred to her as “Miss Patti”. Arundel is dedicating a bench, and planting a tree in her honor.
Patti was an incredibly devoted mother and friend, and she was exceptionally giving and caring to everyone she held close to her heart. As a Nonna (Nunna), Patti found her true life meaning, spending as much time as possible watching her grandchildren play and grow over the last eight years of her life. She enjoyed cooking her father’s spaghetti sauce as well as gardening in her backyard. Patti absolutely loved her little doggies, who never left her side, and we know she is with them all now. Most of all, she loved to make people laugh. Her unique and funny sense of humor will be missed; God broke the mold with Patti. We will hold our memories close during this extremely difficult time. Patti collected and loved angels, and she always believed her loved ones were watching over her. She is now an angel who will watch over her family forevermore.
