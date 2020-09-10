Charles “Chuck” William Moseman passed after a brief illness, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 82 years.
Chuck will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vera, and his children, Bill Moseman (Kathy), Pamela Equivel (Fernando), Michael Loskutoff, Sandy Loskutoff, and Carol McCullough (Patrick). Chuck will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Charlie, Breanna (Tommy), Jacob, Delaney, Saxon, Kaeley and Angela, and by his sister, Evelyn Hannon.
A Graveside Service in memory of Chuck will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Russian Sectarian Cemetery at Hickey and Longford Drive, Daly City. There will be no after the service gathering due to COVID-19 concerns.
An online obituary and guestbook is available at www.crosby-ngray.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.