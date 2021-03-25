Michael Kennedy Fennell, 57, passed away tragically on February 28, 2021 in San Mateo, CA. He was born to Albert Fennell and Jacinta Toldoya Fennell in Fort Ord, California. He was a resident of Seaside for 15 years before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area 32 years ago. He enjoyed cooking, mountain biking, working with his hands, tattoos, and spending time with his family. He was a man of many trades, spending his final years working alongside his sister in the family rental business. Member of the Cursillio group and deeply devoted to his faith. He will be dearly missed.
Michaell is survived by his loving family: children, Anthony Fennell, Makayla (Michael) Fennell; siblings, Peter Fennell and Teresita Fennell-Condon; grandchildren, Sanai’Rae Ruth Fennell; nieces and nephews, Petrina Fennell, Aja Fennell, Peter Fennell Jr., Courtney Condon, Richard Fennell-Condon, Carson Condon, Angela Lee, Christopher Dameron, Jenny Dameron; He was predeceased by his father, Albert Fennell, his mother, Jacinta Toldoya Fennell, and his brother, Anthony Fennell.
Celebration of Life will be held at Laguna Grande Park, in Seaside CA, on March 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. His final resting place will be Mission Mortuary and Memorial Park in Seaside, CA.
