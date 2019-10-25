January 27, 1958 – September 20, 2019
Mark Allen Bridges, Born January 27th, 1958, passed away September 20th, 2019 from a sudden heart attack at the age of 61.
Mark was born in Burlingame, California and had many friends dating back to when he went to Burlingame High School, working at Bridges Tire and Wheel Service, and playing in the Burlingame auto Supply golf league at Mariner’s Point. Mark will always be remembered for his boundless holiday spirit and good will towards all other. He loved holiday festivities going to the Nutcracker, decorating for the holidays, cooking and sharing meals with friends and relatives.
Mark spent time helping with his father working on their farm in Missouri. He enjoyed everything that comes with working on a farm; especially, taking care of the horses, cattle, cats and the 1 dog.
Mark is survived by his son Timothey Allen Bridges, ex-wife Rosemary, sister in-law Debbie, his niece Christina, nephew James, and brother Tim and many cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at Crosby-N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Rd., Burlingame, November 2nd at 12:00 and a Celebration of Life at the American Legion 130 South Blvd, San Mateo at 2 pm.
Please send flowers to Crosby & Gray 2 Park Rd Burlingame, CA 94010
For more information contact Tim A. Bridges (650) 200-7476
Condolences can be sent to P.O. box 213, Burlingame, Ca. 94010.
Please send photos that you would like printed for the service and memorial to timbridges88@gmail.com
