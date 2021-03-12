Marian C. Wright – Born August 23, 1921, passed away on March 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Claude R. Wright. Loving mother of Susan (Bob) Cook, Kenneth (Leslie) Stocker and Steven (Ann) Stocker. Five grandchildren: Linda Landof, Jason (Allison) Strunka, Trevor, Corie and Kayla Stocker. Numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Deceased brother John Riordan and sister Gladys Easton.
Private visitation on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS in Millbrae with committal service at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma.
