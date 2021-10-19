Judy Brown died peacefully on September 15, surrounded by her family, in San Carlos, CA at the age of 80. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Marylyn Kemp and Winslow Deane Howland. The family moved to Berkeley in 1942 and settled in the community of Kensington, where Judy attended Kensington school, Portola Jr. High and graduated from El Cerrito High School. She was active in music, drama and cheerleading. Judy attended UCSB and graduated from UC Berkeley, and later obtained her teaching credential from USF.
In 1981, Judy moved to San Carlos, CA with her two daughters, where she was very involved in their activities. She worked as a Biotech recruiter for 13 years before establishing Judy Brown and Associates. In 1987, she was the first woman in San Carlos Rotary, and in 1991-1992 she served as President of the San Carlos Chamber of Commerce. Judy spent many years substitute teaching in San Carlos and Belmont and volunteered at Sequoia Hospital. She loved to sing and was active in her church choir, Belmont and Foster City Community Choirs.
Judith was preceded in death by her life partner, Gary Ruegg (2/2021) and her sister Gail (6/2014). She is survived by her daughters Christina Nelson and Vanessa Artac, her grandchildren, Drew, Connor, and Shannon, and her brothers William and Deane. Aloha makou ia ‘oe, Judy.
Private services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.