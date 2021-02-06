Janice Maureen Olsen née Toynton passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on January 27, 2021. Born in San Francisco, she attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and was married in 1952 at St. Cecelia Church to her husband Bob of 51 years. In 1975, Janice moved to Belmont where she resided with her family for 46 years.
A devout Catholic, Janice was a parishioner at Belmont’s Immaculate Heart of Mary and a member of the Association of the Miraculous Medal since the age of 18. She was a passionate knitter and sewer, designing elaborate dress wears for travel cruises and sweaters for her family. She was a classically trained pianist who celebrated playing the Great American Songbook. An enthusiastic music lover, Janice enjoyed attending local concerts and listening to her extensive collection, including musicals by Rodgers and Hammerstein. She appreciated art, especially her collection of Roy George Swanson paintings and porcelain Lladró figurines. Janice was a world traveler, visiting more than a dozen countries through her retirement years. In her travels she loved to cruise the high seas and took more than 19 trips abroad.
Immersed in the local community, Janice was a member of Widow and Widowers, the San Carlos Adult Community Center, and the Belmont Senior and Community Center, holding secretarial and volunteer positions. She adored gathering with her fellow senior community members and attending Friday Coffee Chat.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) C. Olsen, and her brothers, Mervyn Toynton and Kenneth Toynton. She is survived by her three children, Michael (Terry), Christine (Monty), and James, four grandchildren, Leila (Chad), Robert (Jessica), Jennifer (Sebastian), and Julie and nine great-grandchildren Jessica (Kaymon), Matthew, Nathan, Cami, Zane, Jude, Natalie, Miles, and Vivienne. She is also survived by her cousins, Jack, Edna, and Pat.
She will be remembered as a loving Irish mother, wife, and grandmother, the utmost hostess for parties and family gatherings, her love of White Zinfandel, dark chocolate, Danielle Steele novels, and watching the opening of the stock market every day.
Services to celebrate Janice’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Association of the Miraculous Medal by visiting www.amm.org for more details.
