On December 19, 2020, Freda May Boles passed away at the age of 95 in Oregon City, OR, where she had lived since 2007. Before that, she lived in San Mateo, CA, for 46 years, where she was active in her church and enjoyed gardening and watching classic movies. Freda was born in American Falls, ID, on November 20, 1925, to August and Justina Isaak, who had homesteaded there. She was one of nine children. Her husband of nearly 58 years, Clinton Boles, passed away in 2008. She is survived by one brother, William Isaak of American Falls, ID; three children, Karen Correa and Kathy Fitch both of Oregon City, OR, and Kevin Boles of the San Francisco Bay Area, CA; and two grandchildren, George Fitch of Oregon City, OR, and Karen Fitch of Dallas, TX.
