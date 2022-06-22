Frances (Fran) Grace D?Angelo was born on August 22, 1925, in San Francisco, California at her parents? (Antonia and Epifanio) home on Chestnut Street. Fran was the youngest of the eight children, who included her brother Jack, and sisters Josephine, Carmela, Marge, Lee, "Dolly" and Mary.
Fran was a graduate of Galileo High School, where she was elected Senior Class Vice President, played tennis, and met her high school sweetheart, Neal Morehouse. It was the classic love story where the cheerleader goes steady with the local football player who had been voted by the students as "most popular boy." After dating Neal for a year, he graduated early and enlisted into the Merchant Marines and served as an able seaman on Victory ships during WWII. Fran awaited Neal?s return and tied the knot 18 months later at San Francisco?s Old Saint Mary?s Cathedral.
Fran married Neal Steven Morehouse on June 6, 1948 and gave birth to her two children Frances (Frannie) Elizabeth Morehouse and Steven (Steve) Neal Morehouse. In 1957 Fran and Neal moved to a quaint San Bruno neighborhood to raise their family. Once her children moved out and got married, it quickly became her greatest wish to be a grandmother. Much to her delight, her first grandchild Kelly was born in 1988 followed by Jill in 1992. The girls quickly became the love of her life.
After 67 years of marriage, Neal passed on in March 2015. Fran continued to live in her beloved home for an additional 6 years where she stayed active and spent time with friends and family. At the age of 96, Fran peacefully slept away on June 17, 2022, which remarkably was the same day as her late daughter Frannie?s birthday. She lived a joyful life that was full of love and fond memories.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, June 27, 2022 after 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations to St. Jude Children?s Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the charity of your choice.
