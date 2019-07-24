Eugene Martin Willadsen, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Providence Hospital’s hospice care in Everett. Washington the night of June 29, 2019.
He was the grandson of Danish homesteaders near Cheyenne, Wyoming and grew up on a large cattle and sheep ranch. He was a first generation American. He went to school in a one-room schoolhouse until the eighth grade and went to high school in town.
Gene had an older sister “Violet” and younger brother “Marvin” who are seeing him in heaven along with his parents. His youngest brother “Phil” is still a healthy great-grandfather.
Gene was a WWII pilot/mechanic/navigator who was in training throughout his service to our country. He married his high school sweetheart, “Irene,” while in the service. The were married 58 years and had three daughters, three grandchildren, and was an uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Gene was a mechanic and process engineer for United Airlines for 45 years in California. He loved to square dance, ballroom dance, and work on cars and go camping. Always up for music and dancing, he was a very sweet man and loved by all who met him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Irene and his daughter Stephanie Berg (Donald AKA Joe}. He is survived by daughters Deborah MacPhee (Glen), Monica Vandegrift (Tom); grandchildren, Alan Vandegrift, Lorin Vandegrift, and Emily Bell (Nathan).
Gene will be laid to rest in the Veteran’s Columbarium at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, California.
