Elenora Luise Leroux, 99, of San Carlos, California passed peacefully on April 13, 2021 at the home of daughter and son in law, Michelle and Matthew Pietsch in Kula, Maui. She was born in Klemme, Iowa on December 22,1921, during a snowstorm, to Carl and Pauline (Fritzler) Groh. The family moved to Chicago, Illinois when Ellen was a child. She grew up in a German community in Chicago and didn’t learn to speak English until she attended school.
She moved to San Francisco, California as an adult where she married, raised her family and worked as a business woman, most notably for 24 yrs. at Lenkurt Electric, in San Carlos, California as a Senior Contract Administrator and after retirement, for her daughter Diane and son in law John in Redwood City, doing accounts receivables where she earned the title of “The Enforcer”. Ellen was an active member of her church, attended Life Enrichment classes and senior activities. She was also a member of the American Business Women’s Association, the National Contract Administration Association, the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, the San Mateo County Historical Association and the Art Association.
She loved travel, gardening, painting, dance, music but most importantly her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters: Diane Martino and Michelle (Matthew) Pietsch, grandchildren John Martino, Rachel Martino, Aaron Pietsch and Daniel Pietsch, whom she cherished, cousin Emma Fierabend, four nieces, two nephews, and other extended family. Ellen will be deeply missed. We will carry her in our hearts until we meet again. We wish to thank Hospice Maui for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, 468 Grand Street, Redwood City, CA 94062.
