Celina passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the age of 69 in Hughson, CA.
Celina was born on June 5, 1952 to Angela and Simon Basques, both of whom preceded her in death along with her youngest sister, Veronica. Celina was the fourth child of seven and was always overjoyed to be with her family and friends.
She was a loving mother to her only child, Sarah Nourazar and proud grandmother to her beloved grandson, Benjamin.
Celina also leaves behind her brothers and sisters in law, David and Marilyn Basques, Daniel and Denice Basques, Michael Basques, Manuel and Kathy Basques. She is also survived by her former spouse and Step-Father to Sarah, Fred Kraese as well as many nieces and nephews. Always by her side was her loving sister, Virginia Hill. Virginia cared for Celina with unwavering devotion until she took her last breath.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.