Barbara Ann Barrows Rogers was born in Atlantic, Iowa on April 1, 1933 and passed away on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022 in San Mateo, California. She is the daughter of Colonel Edward Pickering Barrows, a renowned collegiate athlete, and Irene Charipar Barrows, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Barbara was the wife of Harold E. Rogers, Jr. a longtime San Francisco Attorney and native Californian who passed away in 2017.
Barbara spent her youth in St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated from University High School on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
After high school graduation, Barbara came to California to attend Stanford University graduating in 1955. Barbara married fellow Stanfordite Harold (Hal) Rogers and upon leaving Stanford, Barbara and Hal lived in Verona, Italy for several years while Hal served in the US Military in the Army Judge Advocate General Corp.
In 1958, Barbara and Harold returned to the San Francisco Bay Area where they lived and raised their family for over 60 years. Barbara and Hal’s children are: Harold E. (Bud) Rogers III and his wife Peggy of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Diane Rogers of Fairfax Virginia; George Barrows Rogers and his partner Ilene Hoffman of Hillsborough, California; Suzanne Rogers Bainbridge and her husband (now deceased) Dr. Phillip Bainbridge of Tampa, Florida.
Barbara was the devoted grandmother of thirteen grandchildren: Harold E. (Eddie) Rogers IV, Patrick T. Rogers, Amy J. Rogers, Catherine Drysdale, Jennifer Drysdale, George R. M. Drysdale, Caroline Drysdale, Sophia Rogers, Henrik Rogers, Philip Rogers, Jennifer Bainbridge, Christina Bainbridge, Stephanie Bainbridge, and two great-grandchildren, Damien Rogers and Dylan Rogers.
Some of Barbara’s community activities include memberships for many years in: San Francisco Symphony League, American Association of University Women, San Mateo County Auxiliary to Community Gatepath, Hillsborough Auxiliary to Family Service, Children’s Health Home Auxiliary, Hillsborough Schools including the Concours d’Elegance, Burlingame Country Club, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., Stanford University Alumni Club, The First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame and the Daughters of the American Revolution – Nathan Hale Chapter.
Some of Barbara’s favorite interests and hobbies include: many years as a figure skater with the St. Paul Minnesota Figure Skating club, travels worldwide, cultural events especially with the San Francisco Symphony, golf and enjoying her family and friends. Barbara thanks friends and family for lifelong devotion and love.
Service for Barbara was on January 4, 2023 under the direction of the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame with interment at Skylawn Memorial Park. Remembrances may be sent to The First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame, 1500 Easton Dr., Burlingame, CA 94010; Mills Peninsula Hospital or a charity of your choice.
