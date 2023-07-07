WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, vowing the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial weapons carefully.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will hold a briefing with reporters at the White House. The Biden administration is expected to announce Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war effort against Russia, , according to people familiar with the decision.

The decision comes on the eve of the NATO summit in Lithuania, where President Joe Biden is likely to face questions from allies on why the U.S. would send a weapon into Ukraine that more than two-thirds of alliance members have banned because it has a track record for causing many civilian casualties. And it was met with divided reactions from Congress, as some Democrats criticized the plan while a Republican backed it.

