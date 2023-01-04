San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers likely. Low 53F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.