The last part of the speech took less time to deliver than it takes to boil an egg, but "I Have A Dream" is one of American history's most famous orations and most inspiring. Martin Luther King Jr. began by speaking of poverty, segregation and discrimination and how the nation had reneged on its promise of equality for Black Americans. If anyone remembers that dystopian beginning, they don't talk about it. As participants prepare to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, that five-minute piece of King's 16-minute address is the star of that day and the measuring stick of the nation's progress. The question is how did that memorable piece of the speech come to be?