A construction worker died after being struck by a rollaway vehicle on Marialinda Court in Hillsborough Friday afternoon, according to police.
The incident happened at 1:05 p.m. at a residential construction site and despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it appears to be a tragic accident but is being investigated. Identification is pending notification of family, according to police.
