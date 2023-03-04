A Woodside man was arrested March 2 for alleged lewd acts with a child under 14 after several months of investigation, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began June 26, and involved a child who was sexually assaulted over eight years by a family friend, beginning at 8 years old. The suspect was identified as Alan Frank Russell, who was arrested on a $200,000 warrant. The crimes took place more than 20 years ago, and detectives said it’s not known if there are other unidentified victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
