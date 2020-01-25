Women’s Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Commission on the Status of Women announced Friday that two honorees and two “Young Women of Excellence” will be inducted into the San Mateo County Women’s Hall of Fame March 7 immediately following RISE 2020, the Women’s Leadership Conference.
A federal court judge, a professor and immigrant advocate, a longtime youth commissioner and a teen advocate/volunteer will be inducted into the 2020 San Mateo County Women’s Hall of Fame.
The honorees are Dr. Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, Judge Beth Labson Freeman, Celine (Huijia) Wen and Sarah Pistorino. Arriaga is an assistant professor at the University of San Francisco and she is founder/executive director of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, a Latino cultural arts, education, mental health and social justice program dedicated to working with rural youth and families living on the coastside. Freeman is a judge on the Federal Court in the Northern District of California, appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014. Judge Freeman sits in the San Jose Division, hearing a broad array of cases including antitrust, civil rights, consumer class actions, commercial litigation and technology cases including patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret cases. Wen, a junior at Aragon High School, immigrated from China in 2016 and lives in San Mateo. In 2017, she founded Women of the World Club in her school because of her interest and passion to help women, especially homeless women in the Bay Area. Pistorino joined the San Mateo County Youth Commission in 2016 as a freshman at Sacred Heart Preparatory High School and currently serves as chair. She is a founding member of the SafeSpace Youth Advisory Board, an organization that provides resources to youth around mental health, referral to services, on-site counseling and communities where youth can connect and share their stories.
The award ceremony will be 4:15 p.m. March 7 at Skyline College, 3300 College Drive in San Bruno. Go to csw.smcgov.org for more information.
