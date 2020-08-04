Two 23-year-old men died in a shooting in East Palo Alto on Sunday night, police said.
Officers responded at 8:11 p.m. to a report of a vehicle crash in the 100 block of Gardenia Way and arrived to find the two victims inside a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victims, identified as Oakland resident Antonio Martinez Moradel and Chico resident Roberto Velasquez Martinez, succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said.
Investigators have not released any suspect information in the double homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call East Palo Alto police Detective Andrea Dion at (650) 853-7247, leave an anonymous voicemail or text message at (650) 409-6792, or to send an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org.
