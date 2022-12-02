San Mateo County saw an inch of rain Thursday. Another storm system is anticipated to hit the Peninsula over the weekend.
A northwest storm system rolled through early Thursday morning and covered the county with a little over an inch of rain, with more expected over the weekend.
Sean Miller, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said there was another chance of light rain Friday night through Sunday.
Thursday night, the county saw some of the coldest temperatures of the season. Lows expected to reach mid-30s, then temperatures should level out the rest of the weekend as the clouds and rain will help keep temperatures in the mid-40s to 50s.
“Make sure to protect people, plants, pets and pipes from the cold,” Miller said, meaning check in on neighbors and family, cover up susceptible plants to frost, make sure pets are not left outside overnight and be cautious of exposed or damaged pipes.
While the rain is a good sign for drought relief, Miller said the county and California will need a lot more rain this winter to alleviate drought concerns.
“Any rain is helpful, it’s a great start,” Miller said.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, 1,743 Bay Area PG&E customers experienced a power outage and 912 of those customers were county residents. PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado said that power was restored within four hours.
However, due to winds and another storm system heading to the county over the weekend, Tostado cautions county residents to stay clear of downed power lines or damaged electrical equipment. If anybody does see damaged or downed lines, call 911 and PG&E immediately.
She issued a few reminders for residents, during a power outage to not use candles because they are a fire hazard. Don’t attempt to heat a home with an oven or gas stove top as it can emit carbon monoxide and be lethal. If residents use a generator, Tostado suggests it is inspected by a qualified electrician to ensure it is working properly. And she said to never leave it in a garage or in the home. Put them in a well-ventilated area. She also suggested charging a cellphone while there is power to stay connected in an emergency and it is important to have an emergency bag with medications, water and essentials in case residents need to leave their home.
California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Art Montiel reported 27 crashes in the county with no injuries and most of them were caused by driving too fast in the rain and spinning out or losing traction.
“Slow down while driving, after the first rains like this brings up a lot of oil from the roadways and it can be slippery on the road,” Montiel said.
It is safest to drive in the center lanes and stay away from standing water because it’s hard to gauge how deep it is, he added. In case the car hydroplanes, Montiel advises to not panic, don’t slam on the brakes, let off the gas and, if the rear car skids, turn the driving wheel in the same direction as the skid until the car gains traction.
“Use caution when driving in the rain, take your time, make sure your headlights are on and allow for extra travel time, don’t be in a rush,” Montiel said.
For residents who plan to travel to the Sierra Nevadas this weekend, Weather Service meteorologist Michelle Nead said it received a significant amount of snow about 3 inches an hour for most of Thursday morning.
“It snowed really heavy, possibly 2 feet and I estimate another 2 feet over the weekend,” Nead said.
If you have to go to the mountains, Sacramento NWS spokesperson Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker previously said she highly discourages driving up from Thursday to Sunday. And residents should be sure all general vehicle maintenance is up to date.
Travelers should visit the Caltrans website at quickmap.dot.ca.gov for updates on road conditions and closures.
