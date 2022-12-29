A teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday in South San Francisco for allegedly ramming a police car with a stolen vehicle.
The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit that began when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle after recognizing it was stolen, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.
The attempted stop occurred at Radburn and King drives around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect rammed the police car and fled, with officers giving chase.
The vehicle was later located on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard. After driving the wrong way and causing an injury collision, the suspect was taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon and other offenses.
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.
