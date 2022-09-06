Public sentiment is in favor of more stringent reach codes in San Mateo around new construction and home renovations to eliminate gas, with most speakers at an Aug. 30 meeting supporting the city’s potential updates.
Polling at the end of the meeting following discussions found the vast majority strongly supported stricter electric reach codes around home renovations, new construction and electric vehicle infrastructure. More than 80% strongly supported requiring heat pump water heater installation for projects, including a water heater replacement in homes, requiring new pools to use electric or solar heating, and prohibiting extending the use of gas fire pits, grills and water heating in residences. About 89% supported requiring panel capacity for future electrification during panel upgrades in residential buildings. The poll had 25 respondents of the 35 people who attended the meeting, with 59% feeling the currently proposed codes did not go far enough, while 26% thought it would be enough to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Only 15% felt it went too far.
Voters were more divided on potential costs, with 26% very concerned about potential cost increases for homeowners, while 15% were somewhat concerned. Around a third were neutral, while a quarter was not concerned. Many renovation options around heat pump air conditioning and solar panels would likely have larger upfront cost differences without the help of rebates, with heat pump air conditioning electric options often costing $1,500 more. However, the city has said some people would save on utility bills or rebates.
The City Council’s 2022-2023 strategic goals called for policies to decarbonize existing buildings and eliminate methane gas use in buildings by 2030 to limit carbon emissions, prompting the push for stricter reach codes. The city’s codes were passed in 2019 and expire this year, with the new regulations expected to last three years.
The proposal for new home renovations calls for electric appliance outlets in all single-family kitchen and laundry renovations and installing a new heat pump for air conditioning and water heater for new installation or replacement. The city is also suggesting new construction be all-electric, strengthening the city’s current requirement that all new residential and office buildings be all-electric. Exceptions would be available for commercial kitchens and hotel and motel laundry services.
Most commenters asked for the strongest codes to deal with the growing threat of climate change and greenhouse gases. The city’s 2020 Climate Action Plan calls for reducing community-wide greenhouse gas emissions to meet state reduction targets. From 2005 to 2017, San Mateo achieved an 18% decrease in emissions thanks to adopting electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles and improved energy efficiency and water conservation. Many people called for further changes to ensure San Mateo does its part. According to the city, transportation accounts for 50% of greenhouse gas emissions in San Mateo, followed by electricity and natural gas use in buildings at 34% of emissions.
“Our aggressive measures are a way of future-proofing San Mateo against the liabilities of cost and public health that come with keeping around and expanding gas infrastructure,” Dashiell Leeds with the Sierra Club said at the meeting.
Public speakers also wanted to apply for Inflation Reduction Act funding to make transformations and ensure costs are low. Others asked for equity considerations for renters and those who can’t afford changes and will be punished by higher gas prices or future carbon taxes. The city is considering electric vehicle infrastructure changes to meet ambitious state plans to get 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on California roads by 2025. The state recently announced it will ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035, with interim stages to phase out gas cars, increasing electric vehicle needs and infrastructure.
“The income levels of the people in multifamily housing is generally lower, and we will not serve that community by moving to electric cars unless we put in provisions to allow them to charge their cars at home, the most convenient way,” speaker Bruce Naegel said.
Some speakers with solar panels and electrical appliances are worried about utilities increasing electric rates and the lack of electric car technology that has caught up. Others wanted to wait until the state and federal levels provide further guidelines. People can go to cityofsanmateo.org/4638/Proposed-Green-Building-Reach-Codes for more information about the reach codes proposed. Go to tinyurl.com/y8da32ty to participate in a city survey about the possibility of requiring upgrades during remodels and the elimination of fuel gas infrastructure in backyards for pools, fire pits and grills.
