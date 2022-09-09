The Sept. 6 edition in the Daily Journal, “Support shows for San Mateo’s move from gas in homes” would make one assume there’s support for a conversion from gas to electric in new construction and home renovations. The article mentions 59% did not feel the ... codes went far enough, 26% ... it would be enough and 15% felt ... too far.
As the article states this was the percentage of opinions of ... 25 respondents from a total of 35 people at the meeting. That number is a far cry from what a “majority” would be.
Twenty-five respondents is not a representation of the population of San Mateo. If a homeowner wants to do renovations then it should be their decision to convert to electricity or continue with gas hookups. It is contradictory to make exceptions to these codes for hotel/motel laundry services and commercial kitchens but not privately owned homes. According to a 2020 EPA report, the second largest use of fossil fuel in the United States is electricity [25%], second to transportation (27%). Commercial/residential use is 13%. The whole nation could convert to resources that limit greenhouse gases tomorrow but it would do little to significantly curb it as long as China, India and Russia, (the United States is a distant second to China) continue to contribute toward heating the atmosphere.
The hypocrisy of world leaders, jet setters, celebrities, et al crying “foul” (while flying in greenhouse emission modes of transportation) toward countries who ignore or are unwilling to help in curbing climate change is ludicrous. And please don’t get me started with the pollution our space program is doing to our atmosphere.
