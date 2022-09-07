Editor,

To write that 80% are in favor of moving to electric, polled at the recent meeting, seems a pitifully small number of San Mateo voters and only represents the number of people lined up to speak in support of the city’s wishes (“Support shows for San Mateo’s move from gas in homes” in the Sept. 6 edition of the Daily Journal).

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Holly - the cost to convert is only the first obstacle. Once all of your appliances, including your water heater and furnace are all electric, get read for your energy bill that will be at least 3 to 4 times higher than what you paid for your existing gas fired equipment. Are you surprised that the major force behind this electrification is your unelected and unregulated Peninsula Clean Energy district? Follow their money, yours does not matter to them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription