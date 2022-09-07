To write that 80% are in favor of moving to electric, polled at the recent meeting, seems a pitifully small number of San Mateo voters and only represents the number of people lined up to speak in support of the city’s wishes (“Support shows for San Mateo’s move from gas in homes” in the Sept. 6 edition of the Daily Journal).
Things are moving very fast. The majority of residents haven’t had much of a say.
Costs to homeowners on fixed incomes has the potential of being HUGE and more than most can pay to retrofit a whole household of appliances.
Makes me think I need to replace all my gas appliances, soon, to hold me for my future.
I haven’t read about city rebates to fund changeovers.
Maybe an exemption until ownership changes could help current homeowners.
Holly - the cost to convert is only the first obstacle. Once all of your appliances, including your water heater and furnace are all electric, get read for your energy bill that will be at least 3 to 4 times higher than what you paid for your existing gas fired equipment. Are you surprised that the major force behind this electrification is your unelected and unregulated Peninsula Clean Energy district? Follow their money, yours does not matter to them.
